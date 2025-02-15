Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 39.05%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. 730,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,707. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 89.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.