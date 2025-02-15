Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Sells $408,564.01 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $98,978,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,578,000 after purchasing an additional 876,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $69,346,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,638,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,484,000 after purchasing an additional 632,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,507,000 after purchasing an additional 363,885 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

