South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
SOBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
