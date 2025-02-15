South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

SOBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get South Bow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOBO

South Bow Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Bow

SOBO opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.03. South Bow has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Bow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.