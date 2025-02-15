SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $184.84 and a one year high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

