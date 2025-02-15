SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 114,151 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $266.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $184.84 and a 12 month high of $270.39.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

