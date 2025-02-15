SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,280,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,564,000 after buying an additional 71,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS opened at $162.51 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $137.41 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

