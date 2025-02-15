SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Lifted by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 506.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,807 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,461 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,118.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 926,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 909,210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

