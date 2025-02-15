SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Oak Root LLC

Oak Root LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Oak Root LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $92.95 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

