SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and traded as high as $61.91. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF shares last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 44,348 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.