Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.70 and last traded at C$22.70, with a volume of 1805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.41.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.39.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

