SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 177.99 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 182.10 ($2.29). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 178.30 ($2.24), with a volume of 1,032,678 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSPG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.64) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSP Group

SSP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.10 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current year.

SSP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.42%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 209.62%.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.