Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

