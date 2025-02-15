Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,897 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $60,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.60 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,448,593.80. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

