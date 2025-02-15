Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.37 ($19.34) and last traded at €18.92 ($19.92). 148,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 318,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.09 ($21.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €28.60 ($30.11).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.