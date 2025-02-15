StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.52 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
