StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 20.7 %

NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

