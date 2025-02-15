StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

