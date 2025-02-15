StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of XIN opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

