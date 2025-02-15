StockNews.com Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.44%. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 183,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,832,000. Finally, Value Base Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $10,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

