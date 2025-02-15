Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 308 ($3.88), with a volume of 90297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($3.90).

Strategic Equity Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £142.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 338.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Howard Williams bought 107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £346.68 ($436.35). Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital is a specialist alternative equity Trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

