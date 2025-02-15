Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $385.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.68.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

