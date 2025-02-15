Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.6855 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% annually over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

TSM opened at $203.77 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $122.91 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.