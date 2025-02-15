Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.21. Tamarack Valley Energy shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 9,757 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

