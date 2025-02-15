TD Securities Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.
In other news, Director Marc Parent bought 19,100 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, with a total value of C$420,964.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
