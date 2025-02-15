Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Stock Price Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Telecom Italia Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

