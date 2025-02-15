Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
THLLY stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.63. 35,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Thales has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $37.71.
