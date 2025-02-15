The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

