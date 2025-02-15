The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 93.3% in January

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEA. Matisse Capital increased its stake in The European Equity Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $9.47.
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
