The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $8.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

Coty stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coty by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

