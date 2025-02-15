The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.