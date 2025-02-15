The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.77 ($7.15) and traded as low as GBX 539.20 ($6.79). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 543 ($6.83), with a volume of 392,777 shares traded.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 549.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 567.22. The stock has a market cap of £809.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.95.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

