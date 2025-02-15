The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 146.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 554,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,014,000 after purchasing an additional 329,273 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. This represents a 52.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

