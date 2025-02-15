Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Up 13% – Time to Buy?

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01). Approximately 324,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 460,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.36.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy PLC (ASX / AIM: THR) is an exploration company with a focus on uranium and energy metals that are crucial in the shift to a ‘green’ energy economy. Thor has a number of highly prospective projects that give shareholders exposure to uranium, nickel, copper, lithium and gold. Our projects (link) are located in Australia and the USA, both of which are top mining jurisdictions, and are poised for discovery success.

