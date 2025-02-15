Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 32.2% – What’s Next?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 32.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04). Approximately 160,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 463,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.77.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

