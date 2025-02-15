Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.16 and traded as low as $19.37. Tiptree shares last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 48,408 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Tiptree Trading Down 0.8 %
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
