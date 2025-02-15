Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $71.13. Tompkins Financial shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 30,106 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
Tompkins Financial Stock Performance
Tompkins Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.
Institutional Trading of Tompkins Financial
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
