Top Transportation Stocks To Watch Now – February 15th

Lockheed Martin, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, and Chevron are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to a category of stocks that represent companies involved in the transportation of goods and people. These companies can include airlines, railroads, trucking companies, shipping companies, and other related industries. Investors often track transportation stocks as they can provide insight into overall economic activity and consumer spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded down $11.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.15. 3,251,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $418.58 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.86.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $479.77. 2,823,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $461.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $491.67.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,385,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,076. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $35.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,044.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,919.75 and a 200 day moving average of $4,499.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11.

