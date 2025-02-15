Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 882.0 days.

TOSCF stock remained flat at $13.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.15. Tosoh has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Tosoh had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

