Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 4,262 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NULG stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

