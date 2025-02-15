Transportation Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

Uber Technologies, Vertiv, BigBear.ai, Lyft, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, and CRH are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks refer to the publicly traded companies that are involved in the transportation industry, which includes airlines, railroads, shipping companies, and trucking firms. These companies provide essential services for moving people and goods, and their stock performance can be influenced by factors such as fuel costs, consumer demand, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.45. 24,147,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,786,893. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.52. 16,884,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.09. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,417,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,990,797. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.17.

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

LYFT traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,880,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,696. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.05.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $211.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

