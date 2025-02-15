TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Short Interest Update

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 76,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TROOPS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROO remained flat at $1.48 during midday trading on Friday. 185,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,122. TROOPS has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

