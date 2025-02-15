Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.98. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 710,290 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of -99,030.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

