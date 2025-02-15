UBS Group Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$145.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NA. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$139.40.

Shares of NA opened at C$126.23 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$102.40 and a 52-week high of C$141.15. The firm has a market cap of C$49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

