Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Udemy updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Udemy Stock Up 28.0 %

Shares of UDMY traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. 7,021,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. Udemy has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Udemy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDMY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other Udemy news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,920,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,139,385.60. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,679.06. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.