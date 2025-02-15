United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,810,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $104.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

