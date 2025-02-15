Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2025

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.37. Urban One shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 16,210 shares.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban One news, CFO Peter Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,642 shares in the company, valued at $236,086.94. This represents a 31.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Kantor sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. The trade was a 97.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,560 shares of company stock worth $579,298 in the last three months. 32.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEFree Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Urban One worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.