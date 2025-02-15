Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.37. Urban One shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 16,210 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.39 million for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban One stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.08% of Urban One worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
