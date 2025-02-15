V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 156.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.54.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

