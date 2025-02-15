V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Diageo by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

DEO stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $105.72 and a 52 week high of $154.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.