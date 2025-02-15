Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Creative Planning raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.