Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.76 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 829.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 260,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,886,000 after purchasing an additional 232,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 544,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,428,000 after purchasing an additional 171,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.06.

Shares of GS opened at $661.56 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.14 and a 12 month high of $663.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

